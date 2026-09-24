Alonso pushes FIA fix as Aston waits on decision

Fernando Alonso says he is directly discussing Formula 1’s unpopular 2026 driving characteristics with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, as Aston Martin continues waiting for a decision on his 2027 future.

The Spaniard has become one of the most outspoken critics of the current cars, particularly the way drivers must manage electrical deployment rather than simply attack the circuit.

"I’ve been racing for many years, and there’s something that comes from lower categories, karting, F3 or F2," he said in Baku.

"We drive with the instinct to go fast, we take risks when attacking the corners, but you get to F1 and you have to backtrack on what you’ve learned in the last 20 years."

Alonso said he is now discussing possible solutions with teams and Ben Sulayem.

"We have that responsibility, we must learn, and that’s what I’m talking about with the teams, and Mohammed," said the 45-year-old.

His preferred immediate solution is to reduce the peak electrical deployment and spread it over a longer period. "The speed will increase and won’t drop off after the big acceleration," he predicted.

"It will allow us to have race car speeds and we’ll reach the corners at maximum speed, not in the middle of the straight."

Max Verstappen broadly agrees.

"I think I completely agree with almost everything Fernando says," he said when asked about Alonso’s latest comments.

But the Red Bull driver warned that reducing battery power alone would also reduce total performance.

"Maybe it will feel a little more natural, more normal, but there really need to be big changes to make it feel normal again," said Verstappen.

Alonso says that frustration remains central to his thinking about the future.

"I will continue racing, in Formula 1 or other categories," he said. "But as long as I’m in Formula 1, it will be with this team."

"Formula 1 is my life and always will be. But from the cockpit right now there is frustration, and it’s something we’re communicating."

Aston Martin top official Mike Krack admits the team is simply waiting.

"I’m calmly awaiting Fernando’s decision," he said.

"So, nothing new for now."

Krack also played down suggestions that Aston Martin-Honda should expect special regulatory assistance, following recent comments by the FIA president.

"The current regulations set certain boundaries, and we trust these rules," he said.

"As for possible amendments to the regulations, as far as I understand, an action plan for 2027-2028 has already been adopted."

Honda technical boss Shintaro Orihara has taken a similar line.

"I think it’s fair for Honda to say that we need to improve performance."

"At the moment we are satisfied with what we have received from the FIA and we are focusing on our roadmap for 2027," said the Japanese.

Meanwhile, major outlets are reporting that manufacturers have now essentially converged on a much simpler future engine formula, potentially from 2030.

The reported concept is a 3.0-litre turbocharged V8 with approximately 100kW of electrical assistance, significantly less hybrid complexity and a power unit around 50 kilograms lighter.

A push-to-pass style overtaking system is also reportedly under discussion rather than a return to conventional DRS.