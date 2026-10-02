Antonelli considering Monaco move

Kimi Antonelli could soon join Formula 1’s growing Monaco contingent, with Prince Albert revealing that the Mercedes championship leader is considering moving to the Principality.

Antonelli, who was born in Bologna and currently lives in San Marino, moved away from the family home as his Formula 1 career accelerated.

Prince Albert revealed the possible next move in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

"Kimi Antonelli is also thinking about moving to Monaco," he claimed.

Asked why so many leading Italian sports figures, including tennis star Jannik Sinner, choose the Principality, Albert acknowledged the financial attraction but said there is more to it.

"Of course there is the economic aspect, but speaking with them I understand that much of the attraction of our country has to do with the quality of life, the climate and, above all, safety," he said.