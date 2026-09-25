Schumacher urges Aston Martin to dump Honda

Ralf Schumacher says Aston Martin should consider abandoning Honda as another disastrous weekend for the struggling Japanese power unit begins in Baku.

Fernando Alonso arrived expecting the Azerbaijan GP to expose the engine deficit, but the situation worsened immediately.

The Spaniard took a fresh combustion engine, turbocharger and other power unit components, triggering a 25-place grid penalty - with Lance Stroll’s penalties taking Aston Martin’s combined Baku grid losses to 45 places.

Then Alonso’s newly installed engine developed an oil leak in FP2.

The speed figures were equally alarming.

Mundo Deportivo reported Aston Martin at 322 kph in FP1 compared with Nico Hulkenberg at 337 kph, with another analysis saying even the Formula 2 cars were quicker than the Honda.

"It’s not the best track for us," Alonso said, "it’s just one of the tracks we have on the calendar. It will be difficult, like Las Vegas."

"It will be difficult to score points and get out of Q1, but we can’t control things that are beyond our control."

The problems come despite Aston Martin making significant progress with its revised chassis, including further weight reduction in Baku, strengthening the belief that the car itself is far more competitive than the results suggest.

That has only increased scrutiny on Honda’s Spec 2 power unit.

Ralf Schumacher told Sky Deutschland that Aston Martin should seriously consider changing suppliers - even if it means becoming a mere customer again.

"I suspect that changing engine manufacturers will be the only chance," he said.

"Honda had the opportunity to upgrade, but it didn’t really make a difference. This suggests that they didn’t have the right ideas or the right people in the right positions."

He was even harsher about Honda’s position compared with Red Bull-Ford.

"This is a huge embarrassment for a global corporation like Honda, considering that Red Bull can build an engine department within four or five years that then overtakes a car manufacturer," said the former F1 driver.

"Accordingly, if I were Aston Martin, I wouldn’t waste any time and would change the engine."

Schumacher believes Audi could become an option, but sees Mercedes as the safer route.

"I am firmly convinced that Audi will be among the better power units in Formula 1," said Schumacher. "However, they are still a bit in their infancy."

"If I were the boss of Aston Martin, I would want to eliminate the biggest potential sources of error. If I could, that would mean adopting the gearbox and rear axle from Mercedes, whatever they offer along with the powertrain."

"Then you know for sure that you’re in a top position."

The timing is especially sensitive with Alonso still undecided about 2027.

His long-time adviser Flavio Briatore told Corriere della Sera that the current season has become painful to watch.

"With a competitive car, Fernando wins," said the Italian.

"He never gives up, even when he’s dealing with a tragedy like this year."