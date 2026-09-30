Alonso signs one-year deal but 2027 may not be his last

Fernando Alonso has ended months of speculation by committing to Aston Martin for 2027, but admits the new Formula 1 contract is for only one season and says he already doubts it will be his last.

Aston Martin officially confirmed on Tuesday that Alonso and Lance Stroll will remain its race drivers next year, describing both as having extended their "long-term contracts".

But in a major interview with AS conducted just before the announcement, Alonso revealed that his actual driving commitment is initially for just 2027.

"I’m going to stay in Formula 1 next year," said the 45-year-old.

"After thinking about it for several months, I believe it’s the right decision."

"I haven’t enjoyed this year, and I’m not enjoying these cars, that’s true, and I’ve said it many times," the Spaniard added. "At the same time, I believe I have to finish the job we started at Aston Martin."

When asked directly whether the deal was for only one season, Alonso replied: "Yes."

But he explained that his relationship with Aston Martin is expected to continue much longer.

"This isn’t just about one more year or ten," said Alonso.

"I’m going to be with Aston Martin for a long time - we’ll see in what capacity. Behind the wheel or in the back, we’ll decide then."

And asked whether this could be his final F1 contract, he was equally clear.

"No, I don’t think this will be my last year in Formula 1. I think I can continue for several more years."

Alonso said the extraordinary reception he received from Spanish fans in Barcelona had a major influence on his decision, describing it as a "turning point".

He also insists he still feels no decline in his own performance.

"Every time I get in the car, I see things and feel things that make me think I have an edge over the others on the track," said the two-time champion.

"I don’t see any reason to stop. The day I lose it, I’ll be the first to notice."

Alonso says his next decision will also not come until late in the 2027 season.

"I don’t see it as just continuing for one year," he said.

"I’ll continue for as many years as I enjoy it and have the opportunity to be with the team."