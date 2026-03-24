Wolff blamed for ’halfway’ F1 rules as debate rages on

Formula E founder Alejandro Agag has pointed the finger at Toto Wolff and Mercedes for shaping Formula 1’s controversial 2026 regulations - and gaining an early advantage as a result.

He says Wolff began pushing for the current and highly controversial 50-50 combustion engine-electric split based on Mercedes’ involvement in the all-electric series.

"When Mercedes left (Formula E), it was because they wanted to copy what was happening in Formula E and transfer it to Formula 1," Agag told Marca sports newspaper.

"The great inspirations for what is happening now in Formula 1 are Mercedes and Toto Wolff. He saw what was there and said: ’I’m going to bring all this to Formula 1 and merge Formula 1 and Formula E.’

"Since the idea came to him, he has an advantage - and this shows in the difference he has compared to the others."

Agag was blunt about his view of the current product.

"Now we’re halfway between the two - it’s neither one thing nor the other," he said.

"I think it’s not good for Formula 1. It should go back to giving greater importance to the combustion engine, and let Formula E be the electric championship."

The comments come as Mercedes dominates the early part of the 2026 season, while rivals struggle to adapt to the new energy-heavy formula.

As the 2026 rules were being drawn up, a solution to mitigate the effects was the front and rear active aerodynamics, and multiple ’straight mode’ zones at each circuit to improve efficiency and boost overtaking.

Carlos Sainz, a GPDA director, described the system as "like a band-aid on a band-aid".

"If you’re racing at 340 kmh with no downforce and open wings, sooner or later you’re going to have a major accident.

"I don’t like it."

The FIA has already reduced the number of straight mode zones from four in China and five in Melbourne to just two at this weekend’s Japanese GP at Suzuka, amid apparent safety concerns at high-speed corners.

Despite the controversy, however, there are currently no major rule changes on the horizon.

"The second race has apparently also convinced the team principals," reported Auto Motor und Sport.

"They met virtually after Shanghai to conduct an initial assessment of the new regulations. The conclusion was reportedly largely positive.

"As far as the races are concerned, there is currently no perceived need to make any hasty adjustments."

The German magazine added: "According to consistent reports, all involved parties consider the races to have been high-quality and spectacular. Those in charge do not currently see any acute problems."

Former driver Alex Wurz, now GPDA chairman, agrees that patience is required.

"It’s the way it is," he told ORF. "We can’t change it tomorrow, we can only try to adapt to it.

"The teams will improve and the performance will be closer together."

Wurz suggested one area for refinement could be qualifying, and it is understood tweaks to at least improve ’lift and coast’ on a single hot lap are still possible in the short term.

"If we find an approach where real flat-out driving is rewarded, that would be better," he said.

Even so, criticism remains fierce in some quarters.

Jos Verstappen, reacting on social media, dismissed claims the new rules are acceptable by responding to commentary by Dutch racing insider Allard Kalff.

"That means you don’t understand Formula 1 at all if you call it racing," Max Verstappen’s father insisted.