Vowles confident Sainz and Albon will stay at Williams

Williams boss James Vowles has played down growing driver market speculation, insisting both Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albon remain committed to the team’s long-term project.

With both drivers reportedly in the final year of their current deals and Formula 1’s silly season already gathering momentum, questions are being asked about whether either could be tempted elsewhere.

However, Vowles says both drivers remain fully invested in Williams’ future despite a difficult start to 2026.

"Regarding the silly season and the rumours, talk to Alex, talk to Carlos," Vowles said.

"They want to be part of this journey, and that’s the best I can tell you. My job is to make sure they want it too."

The confidence comes despite Williams slipping backwards this season after ending 2025 as the fifth-best team. The team began the year with a car reportedly around 28 kilograms overweight, a figure that has since been reduced but remains above target.

Williams currently sits P8 in the constructors’ standings with just 7 points - six of them scored by Sainz.

Even so, the Spaniard remains optimistic.

"After the difficulties we had in winter, it was quite clear that we realised we’re still not at the level we should be in multiple areas," Sainz said in Montreal.

"I think the team took very quick steps to address this and hire some key people."

Vowles insists the team’s recovery is already underway.

"I want to show that we have the ability to bounce back and improve our performance at a very high rate, which is what we’re doing right now," he said.

"The support of our board is important to me because it demonstrates that all the systems and fundamental principles we’ve established remain valid."

The Briton also suggested that simply fighting for occasional Q3 appearances will not be enough to satisfy either of his drivers. "They aren’t here, nor are they interested in simply getting into Q3," said Vowles.

"They want us to demonstrate that we have facilities capable of solving and remedying problems when they arise. I think we’re on the right track, but we haven’t done enough yet."