Russell insists ’no panic’ as Antonelli influence grows

George Russell insists he is not panicking despite mounting pressure from teenage teammate Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes.

Antonelli, still only 19 and now in his second Formula 1 season, arrives in Montreal comfortably leading the world championship after a stunning early-season run featuring three consecutive wins from pole position.

Meanwhile the more experienced Russell sits 20 points behind after a particularly difficult Miami weekend that intensified questions about his status inside the team.

Asked in Montreal how important Canada is for his title hopes, Russell replied: "It’s just another race for me."

"It’s not even in my mind, the championship. I know what I’m capable of, I know the speed I’ve got."

"Obviously, Miami was a bad weekend."

Russell pointed out he recovered from a similarly poor Miami performance last year by immediately bouncing back in Canada. "There’s really no need to panic at all," he insisted.

"We’re four races down, 18 at least to go."

The Briton also rejected suggestions Mercedes’ current car concept no longer suits his driving style.

"No, I think it’s very circuit dependent, the same way as it was last year," Russell said. If I look at it objectively, Miami was the only blip."

"There’s no cause for concern. It’s business as usual."

However, Antonelli’s growing role inside Mercedes is becoming increasingly noticeable as the team introduces its first major upgrade package of the season this weekend.

"It’s quite a big package," the Italian said of the Montreal updates.

Antonelli also revealed he is now becoming actively involved in the car’s development direction - traditionally a role reserved for more experienced drivers.

"After Miami, I spoke at length with a couple of engineers involved in development," he explained.

"I have more experience and the team gives me more confidence."

"I’m starting to give my input on what could give me even more confidence in the car."

The teenager said Mercedes engineers are increasingly listening to his feedback for future updates as well.

"I’m starting to contribute more of my ideas, especially for future updates," Antonelli said. "This dynamic is starting to develop where you begin to contribute your ideas based on your feelings about the car."

Former driver Ralf Schumacher recently warned Russell risks slipping permanently into a number 2 role similar to Valtteri Bottas during the Lewis Hamilton era.