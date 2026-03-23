Schumacher slams ’shameful’ abuse after Colapinto-Ocon clash

Ralf Schumacher has condemned the "shameful" online abuse directed at Esteban Ocon following his collision with Franco Colapinto in China.

The incident triggered a wave of toxic messages on social media, prompting Colapinto’s own management to issue a public plea urging fans to stop sending "hate or death threats" to the Haas driver.

Schumacher says the situation highlights a worrying trend.

"We also need to talk about the shadow side of the Argentine fans, and it’s not the first time," he told Sky Deutschland.

The former F1 driver made clear he sees a line being crossed when sporting incidents escalate into personal attacks.

"That’s really horrible," Schumacher said.

"I think it’s sad and shameful, because it has nothing to do with sport anymore."

He stressed that the issue is not about nationality, but about a small group of fans taking things too far.

"I know Argentina - a great country, great people," he said.

"But especially on the internet you see that those who are critical are called out or even threatened."

Schumacher believes stronger action is needed.

"Violence or calls for violence on the internet can’t happen. That doesn’t belong anywhere in this world," he said.

He also pointed out that even Colapinto’s own camp has recognised the seriousness of the situation.

"The people around Colapinto have also reported that no one should send hatred or death threats," Schumacher noted.

The German added that such incidents are becoming more frequent as Formula 1’s global audience expands.

"Through Netflix, Formula 1 has broadened much more," he said.

"There are many more fans - and unfortunately there are also these types among them."

For Schumacher, the fallout ultimately risks hurting the driver at the centre of it all.

"It is not a good advertisement for Argentina and certainly not what Franco Colapinto wants," he said.