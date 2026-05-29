Hamilton, Leclerc defend Ferrari’s electric Luce

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have publicly backed the company’s controversial new electric Luce model, despite fierce criticism that wiped billions from Ferrari’s market value and triggered ridicule across the media.

The launch of Ferrari’s first fully electric production car has divided opinion, with former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo declaring that the company risks "destroying a legend" and even suggesting the famous Prancing Horse badge should be removed from the vehicle.

Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore was similarly scathing, joking that the Luce’s only advantage was that "the Chinese will definitely not copy this model".

But while critics attacked the 550,000 euro electric Ferrari, Hamilton and Leclerc were enthusiastically promoting the car after driving it.

"In terms of the attention to detail, you can tell that it’s very Ferrari," seven-time world champion Hamilton said.

Leclerc, meanwhile, praised Ferrari’s decision to move away from touchscreen-heavy interiors. "I love it’s back to having more physical buttons so you can actually drive, look at the road and you can feel," the Monegasque explained.

Hamilton was particularly impressed by the driving characteristics.

"The power delivery is amazing," he said. "You just feel centred the whole time even when you’re going through corners."

The seven time world champion also highlighted the low centre of gravity made possible by the battery layout. "When we were going over the curves, how it just continues to stay connected to the ground - that for me is the best part of the technology," Hamilton said.

"The centre of gravity is very low which is really nice. In most cars the car rolls a lot. This doesn’t roll."

Even Leclerc, a long-time advocate of traditional combustion-powered Ferraris, admitted he was surprised by one aspect of the EV.

"There’s the sound that’s actually - I liked that electric sound," he said. "That’s pretty cool. And it helps you stay connected with the car."

Ferrari chairman John Elkann insisted engineers worked hard to preserve the emotional characteristics traditionally associated with the marque.

"Ferrari have worked hard to ensure the driver can really vibrate, can really sense what it is," Elkann said.

Piero Ferrari, son of company founder Enzo Ferrari, also defended the project. "Those who want to criticise can criticise," he said.

"But I would reply ’See it and try it.’ Once you have driven it, you’ll probably change idea."