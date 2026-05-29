Ben Sulayem pushes to scrap FIA presidential term limits

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is backing a proposal that would remove term limits for the governing body’s top officials, potentially allowing FIA presidents to remain in office beyond the current 12-year maximum.

The proposal will be discussed and voted on at next month’s FIA General Assembly.

The move is already attracting scrutiny because it comes amid ongoing debate about FIA governance under the controversial Ben Sulayem administration, and only months after his re-election without opposition. Critics argued at the time that FIA election rules effectively prevented meaningful challengers from staying in the race.

Under current rules, introduced during the presidency of Jean Todt, FIA presidents serve four-year terms and can be re-elected twice, for a maximum of 12 years.

Ben Sulayem, first elected in 2021 and re-elected unopposed in late 2025, would be among those who could benefit if the change is approved.

Responding to reports about the proposal, an FIA spokesperson stressed that the change is not being presented solely as a presidential measure.

"A proposal has been put forward to establish a consistent approach to term lengths across all FIA bodies, similar to that currently in place for the World Councils and the Senate," the spokesperson said.

"The proposal is subject to approval by the World Councils and the General Assembly. The FIA bodies retain full authority to democratically elect their directors."

The proposal would also affect several other FIA positions currently subject to term limits, not just the presidency.

Former FIA steward Tim Mayer, who has been critical of the current leadership and previously argued that FIA election procedures made it impossible for rivals to challenge Ben Sulayem, told the BBC that term limits are an important safeguard against excessive concentration of power.

The FIA General Assembly is expected to vote on the proposal in June.