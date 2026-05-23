F1’s 2027 engine peace deal unravelling in Montreal

Max Verstappen arrived in Montreal convinced Formula 1’s controversial engine future had finally been rescued.

"You can assume that I will still be driving in Formula 1 in 2027," the Red Bull driver told De Telegraaf.

"Yes, certainly. I hope everyone keeps their word."

"I can confirm that I am staying in Formula 1."

The confidence followed recent FIA and Formula 1 agreements in principle to move away from the heavily criticised 50-50 electric split by increasing combustion-engine power toward a 60-40 ratio from 2027.

But the supposed agreement is now rapidly unravelling behind closed doors as resistance grows from both manufacturers and teams. Paddock talk suggests Audi and Ferrari are among those in fact strongly opposed to such rapid changes because of the major hardware redesigns required.

For Audi in particular - already battling reliability and power deficits in its first Formula 1 campaign - a 2027 shift would reportedly place huge pressure on suppliers and development timelines.

"What it boils down to is that there is disagreement," said Williams boss James Vowles. "A lot of that is because some power unit manufacturers can’t react as quickly as others, and we have to acknowledge that."

The situation is further complicated by the new ADUO engine catch-up system, which now allows trailing manufacturers to upgrade combustion performance if they fall too far behind Mercedes. According to Auto Motor und Sport, some manufacturers want priority placed on performance recovery rather than redesigning engines again almost immediately.

The dispute has now escalated to concerns about the chassis themselves.

A larger fuel allowance would likely require larger fuel tanks and potentially entirely new monocoques - an expensive outcome many teams hoped to avoid by carrying over their 2026 chassis into 2027.

"There is some tension on the PU side from a timing perspective," admitted new Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies in Montreal.

"But certainly, we are happy to step out of that comfort zone for the benefit of the sport."

Andrea Stella also backed the proposed changes.

"It is a proposal for the good of the sport," said the McLaren boss.

"I think there’s a general interest that prevails over the particular interest."

Racing Bulls chief Alan Permane confirmed teams are already discussing shortening races slightly if necessary to avoid expensive chassis redesigns.

"We would look at selective races and, of course, only where absolutely necessary, by shortening them by maybe one or two laps," Permane explained.

Reports suggest a compromise proposal is now emerging. Rather than fully implementing the 60-40 split in 2027, Formula 1 could instead make only moderate fuel-flow increases next year - avoiding major hardware changes - before introducing the full concept in 2028.

"We can still go back to the table - nothing is dead," Vowles insists. "It’s mainly a matter of making sure that we find a balance in what can be achieved by all parties."

Meanwhile, criticism of the current rules continues to spread across the paddock.

Liam Lawson warned Formula 1 risks losing its soul if drivers stop enjoying the cars. "Nobody wants to watch a series where people don’t like racing," he said.

And former Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko admitted he no longer even bothers watching practice sessions. "After the first energy-management disaster, I can do without the practice sessions," the Austrian told Osterreich newspaper.

"Unfortunately, that had nothing to do with the Formula 1 racing of the past.

"We saw in Miami that it has improved, but I’m afraid not much will change by next year. All they’d have to do is increase the fuel supply. That would make a real difference."