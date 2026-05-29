Tost raises Newey health concern amid Aston-Honda struggle

Former Formula 1 team boss Franz Tost has suggested Adrian Newey’s health may be a factor as Aston Martin battles through a disastrous start to its new Honda era.

Speaking on the 15 Love - Der Business podcast, the former Toro Rosso chief said several factors are behind Aston Martin’s disappointing 2026 campaign so far.

"Firstly, unfortunately Honda has made a mess of this new engine. They’ve constructed something that doesn’t work as they perhaps expected."

However, based on personal experience, Tost backed the Japanese manufacturer to recover. "I know the Japanese and I’m convinced they will solve the problem by next year at the latest," he said.

Tost also pointed to Adrian Newey’s late arrival at the team.

"Adrian Newey joined Aston Martin very late," he said. "I think he only started last April, and for such a massive project that’s an extremely small window."

"There’s still plenty to put right."

The comments are particularly noteworthy given recent speculation about Newey’s suddenly low profile within the team and rumours of possible health concerns.

"I think, health permitting, he’ll manage to put together a decent car for 2027," Tost said.

"I’m actually fairly convinced of that."

Meanwhile, Tost named Mercedes’ championship leader Kimi Antonelli as Formula 1’s standout emerging star.

"Max Verstappen is currently clearly the best driver in Formula 1 - no question," he said. "But I have to say, Kimi Antonelli is doing a sensational job - really impressive."

Tost admitted he has been surprised by the 19-year-old Italian’s advantage over teammate George Russell. "I’m surprised that Antonelli currently has Russell so clearly under control," he said.

"He’s faster - I didn’t expect it to that extent."

The 70-year-old Austrian, still a part-time consultant to Red Bull, added: "Antonelli has delivered a sensational performance in these first races for the level of experience he has.

"The composure he drives with, the overview he shows - he already belongs among the new superstars."

Tost also believes Antonelli is receiving the perfect guidance from Mercedes boss and fellow Austrian Toto Wolff.

"The important thing is not to get a big head," he said. "With Toto he has an excellent team principal and leader, and he’ll guide him correctly."