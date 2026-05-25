Wolff cools Merc title war as Antonelli takes control

Toto Wolff is scrambling to contain rising tension between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli after another explosive chapter in Formula 1’s emerging title fight.

The rivalry intensified dramatically in Montreal as Russell finally rediscovered top form after Antonelli’s run of three consecutive wins from pole position.

Russell dominated the Canadian weekend, winning the sprint and taking pole, before engaging in a fierce wheel-to-wheel battle with his 19-year-old teammate during Sunday’s GP. But after leading comfortably, Russell then suffered a devastating power unit failure - turning what could have been a major points swing into an even larger championship deficit.

Instead of cutting the gap, Russell now trails Antonelli by 43 points.

The collapse comes at a particularly sensitive moment inside Mercedes after several on-track moments and eruptions of temper between the teammates already forced Wolff to intervene publicly.

"I was really feeling the heat for many laps," Wolff admitted after Sunday’s duel. "I would have liked them to ease off a bit, but that didn’t happen."

"That’s racing drivers for you."

The Austrian admitted the battle occasionally went too far.

"It was on the edge of acceptable," Wolff grinned. "Maybe they should have pushed 10 percent less."

How to manage the increasingly volatile rivalry now becomes Mercedes’ biggest internal challenge. "Tempers need to cool down first," Wolff admitted. "We also want George to recover mentally from this."

"We will discuss it among ourselves. We always want to be transparent with our drivers."

Interestingly, Antonelli himself sounded more cautious than Russell afterward - subtly hinting he may now want slightly clearer boundaries.

"It was a tough fight," the Italian said. "A couple of times was maybe a little bit on the edge."

"But we were going at each other."

Russell, however, clearly wants Wolff to allow the battle to continue freely. "We know how to race," the devastated Briton insisted. "We both had it under control."

Wolff later tried to downplay comparisons with the infamous Lewis Hamilton versus Nico Rosberg civil war at Mercedes a decade ago. "It was different with Nico and Lewis," he told Canal Plus.

"But it has been a very good exercise to analyse how we wanted to approach the races."

Wolff explained he presented the drivers with three possible approaches. "The first is to act as if the car we’re facing is from another team. The second is that we have a ’Mickey Mouse’ race where we only overtake on the straights."

"And we don’t want that either. The third is that we trust you. We’re trying to go towards option three."

Former driver Ralf Schumacher believes Antonelli is now psychologically taking control inside Mercedes.

"It was an epic duel," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland. "But Kimi handled it with extreme composure. He really forced George into mistakes time and time again."

"Kimi is taking the next step now. He wants to move forward and lead the team. He’s not giving George a chance to breathe anymore."

Schumacher even questioned Russell’s ability to handle the pressure.

"George is incredibly fast," he said. "But he doesn’t handle pressure well."

Russell himself appeared almost resigned after the race, openly shifting the championship pressure toward Antonelli. "Right now, it’s up to him to lose it," the Briton admitted.

"The gods don’t want me to be in this battle."

He then listed a series of setbacks throughout the opening races of the season.

"The timing of the Safety Car in Japan. Bad luck in China during Q3. Now here, bad luck while I was in charge."

Still, Russell insisted he now intends to attack with nothing to lose.

"The pressure is gone," he said. "I’m going to enjoy every race. I’m going to try to win every race."

"I have nothing to lose."

Two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi believes the conflict was inevitable.

"When there are two drivers who know they have a title-winning car, they don’t want to miss their chance," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Russell knows this is his big chance, while for Kimi it’s all still new."

Meanwhile Schumacher also played down speculation linking Max Verstappen with Mercedes for 2027.

"I don’t think there will be a place for him at Mercedes," he said. "Why would Toto Wolff bring Verstappen in alongside his protege? The risk is far too great."