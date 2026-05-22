Verstappen happier as F1 backs away from electric future

Max Verstappen says Formula 1 is finally moving back in the "right direction" after agreeing in principle to major engine changes for 2027.

Following widespread criticism of the 2026 regulations and their heavy focus on energy management, the FIA and manufacturers have now broadly agreed to reduce the electrical contribution from 50 percent toward a roughly 60-40 split favouring the combustion engine.

Verstappen, who repeatedly warned earlier this year that Formula 1 was becoming less enjoyable and less focused on racing, welcomed the shift.

"This is very positive and goes in the right direction," the four-time world champion said.

"This was the least I had hoped for, and it’s great to see that things are finally moving forward. This is exactly what the sport needs."

Verstappen admitted the proposed changes have reduced his concerns about Formula 1’s future direction.

"These are certainly efforts that encourage me to stay in Formula 1," he said. "I simply want us to have a good product here. And the step towards 2027 will improve the product, I’m absolutely sure of that."

The Red Bull driver insisted his criticism was never about Red Bull’s competitiveness.

"It’s based on the fact that I want to see Formula 1 as a healthy product," he said.

"And I believe we drivers will enjoy a Formula 1 like that more. If I enjoy Formula 1, there’s a greater chance that I’ll be here for a long time."

Verstappen added: "I always wanted to continue in Formula 1 anyway, I just felt the sport was moving in the wrong direction."

Meanwhile Fernando Alonso argued the sport has already wasted more than a decade chasing the wrong concept.

"The DNA of these power sources will always remain the same," the Aston Martin driver said, when asked about the changes for 2027. "You will always be rewarded for slow driving in the corners."

Alonso believes Formula 1 misjudged the relevance of electrification for racing.

"The whole world thought electrification was the future, but that doesn’t apply to racing," he said. "We got the turbo era in 2014. That has now gotten even worse and that means a decade of pure racing, or even more, has been lost."

Carlos Sainz, now also a GPDA director, backed the planned changes as well.

"In my opinion, they are completely in line with the direction Formula 1 should be heading," said the Williams driver.

However, Sainz warned political pressure from manufacturers could still threaten the reforms.

"Some will insist on change, while others will hinder the process for their own interests," he said.

"I would like to ask the FIA and FOM to remain firm and defend the principles they believe are right for the sport."