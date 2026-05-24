Wolff shuts down ’Star Wars’ drama as tensions erupt

Toto Wolff moved quickly to calm rising tensions between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli after an explosive sprint clash in Montreal.

The battle between Mercedes’ two title contenders intensified dramatically on Saturday after near contact during the sprint race triggered angry radio exchanges from Antonelli.

Russell, who arrived in Canada under pressure after slipping 20 points behind his teenage teammate in the standings, responded with a major turnaround weekend by winning the sprint and then taking pole position for Sunday’s grand prix.

"I know Miami’s a bit of a bogey for me," Russell said. "Of course, there’s been this huge break in the calendar, so lots of people with a lot of things to say."

"But ultimately, I just wanted to get back racing."

Antonelli, however, was furious after the sprint incident and accused Russell of ignoring earlier team discussions about racing conduct.

"If we need to race like this, good to know," the Italian said sarcastically over team radio.

Later, Antonelli admitted he was "very annoyed".

"I probably understood the significance of that meeting a bit differently," he added, referring to pre-sprint discussions about how the pair should race.

Team boss Wolff immediately intervened over the radio as Antonelli continued venting. "That’s the fourth time now," Wolff told him.

"We’ll discuss this internally, not over the radio. Concentrate on the driving, not on the radio moaning."

After the race, Wolff played down suggestions of a major internal crisis.

"It was a very good lesson in how we want to do things, or rather, how we don’t want to do them," he said.

"It shows how quickly you can give up a lead when you’re fighting hard with each other. It always takes two."

Wolff insisted Mercedes would avoid overreacting despite the obvious tension.

"It’s not that we’re going to be particularly harsh on Kimi or George, but we want to set some boundaries," he explained. "And I prefer all of this to happen during the sprint, when there aren’t as many points at stake as in the main race."

The Austrian also made clear he does not want the rivalry sensationalised prematurely.

"I don’t want the start of the fifth round of the season to be accompanied by Star Wars-style headlines or talk of escalating tensions," Wolff said. "That’s not the case."

"Kimi is a young driver, and he’s overwhelmed with emotion. George would probably act exactly the same in his place."

Wolff later revealed he held a post-sprint meeting with both drivers and said the discussion was constructive.

"They want another chance to show that we can trust them to give each other the necessary space," he said.

Antonelli confirmed the relationship had quickly stabilised.

"After the Sprint, we cleared things up," the 19-year-old told Sky Italia. "We had a meeting, and we want to ensure what happened never happens again."

Meanwhile 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes the pressure now represents a major test of Antonelli’s mentality after his remarkable start to 2026.

"It’s like Piastri last year," Villeneuve told Le Journal de Montreal. "When you’re up front, it’s not the same approach."

"We’ll see what he is made of, how he’s built. He’s fast - now we have to see if he can keep up, both physically and mentally."