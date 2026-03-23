Wheatley exits Audi, Aston confirms Newey role shift

Jonathan Wheatley has left Audi with immediate effect, in a move that adds fresh momentum to speculation about a senior management reshuffle at Aston Martin.

Amid raging speculation, the German manufacturer confirmed the sudden departure in an official statement. "Due to personal reasons, Jonathan Wheatley will depart the team with immediate effect," Audi said.

"Mattia Binotto ... will continue leading the team while taking over additional responsibilities as Team Principal."

The development comes just days after widespread reports linked Wheatley with a switch to Aston Martin, where owner Lawrence Stroll is reshaping the leadership structure amid a nightmare start to the Honda era.

While Aston Martin has not announced Wheatley’s arrival, Stroll has effectively confirmed that Adrian Newey will no longer operate in a conventional team principal role.

"We don’t currently adopt the traditional Team Principal role that you see elsewhere - it is by design," Stroll said.

"As the most successful engineer in the history of the sport, Adrian’s primary focus is on the strategic and technical leadership where he excels."

Stroll described Newey as his "partner" and an "important shareholder", insisting the Briton will remain central to the team’s future - but clearly focused on technical direction rather than day-to-day management going forwards.

Audi’s statement attributed Wheatley’s exit to "personal reasons", but Bild reports a more complex picture, including tensions with Binotto and challenges adapting to life in Switzerland.

According to the German publication, disagreements within Audi’s dual leadership structure had already raised concerns at the highest level, prompting a swift restructuring decision.

The timing has only intensified speculation that Wheatley could now emerge as the leading candidate to take on a more traditional leadership role at Aston Martin - potentially reuniting him with Newey.

However, alternatives remain in play.

Christian Horner has been linked with talks involving Stroll, although Newey is said to have resisted that idea, while former driver Allan McNish - already a leading figure at Audi - has also been mentioned as a possible option.

For now, Aston Martin insists it will not comment on "rumour and speculation".