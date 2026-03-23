More races at risk as Iran crisis threatens F1 calendar

Formula 1 could face further race cancellations beyond Bahrain and Saudi Arabia as tensions linked to the Iran crisis continue to escalate.

According to Austria’s Osterreich newspaper, concerns are now growing that additional events later in the season may also be under threat.

"Formula 1 is worried about whether further grands prix will be held," the report stated.

The Azerbaijan GP in Baku is said to be under particular scrutiny due to its proximity to Iran.

"The country borders Iran, which is raising significant security concerns among the teams and drivers," Osterreich reported.

But the potential disruption may not stop there.

"Even the season finale is in jeopardy," the publication added, with races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi also being monitored closely as the situation develops.

While decision-makers are not yet taking action regarding those later events, the mood in the paddock is reportedly vigilant.

"Nervousness in the paddock is growing daily, as an escalation cannot be ruled out," the report said.

The financial implications are already significant, with the cancellation of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia estimated to have created a 100 million euro gap for the sport’s commercial rights holders.

"There will be no replacement venues in the short term," Osterreich noted.

If further races were to fall off the calendar, the impact could be severe.

"Should Azerbaijan, Qatar and Abu Dhabi also be dropped, the race calendar would shrink to a meagre 17 grands prix," the report warned.