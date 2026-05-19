Schumacher slams Audi communication and Hulkenberg

Ralf Schumacher says Audi’s difficult start to life in Formula 1 goes beyond poor performance, calling the organisation’s internal communication "a disaster".

Audi’s first full season under the new regulations has already been hit by repeated technical failures, operational mistakes and disappointing competitiveness.

The German manufacturer currently sits near the bottom of the constructors’ standings, with many insiders viewing its power unit as only ahead of struggling Honda in outright performance.

Speaking on Sky Deutschland, Schumacher said: "I think the way we started isn’t bad at all."

But he immediately pointed to the biggest issue.

"The biggest problem is the engine, where they are clearly lagging behind the competition," he said.

"After Honda, the Audi is probably the second weakest in terms of performance."

"That naturally makes it difficult to compete for points against direct rivals."

However, Schumacher suggested the wider atmosphere inside the team concerns him even more than the car itself.

"Internally, it’s a disaster," he said. "They are far too reserved, not open, not friendly enough."

"All of this could be done much better."

Schumacher also criticised fellow German Nico Hulkenberg, who has recently defended Formula 1’s controversial 2026 regulations despite growing backlash from drivers and fans.

"I mean, if you don’t like it, you don’t have to watch," Hulkenberg said recently when asked about criticism of the new hybrid era.

Schumacher believes Hulkenberg is failing to connect properly with German fans amid Audi’s difficult debut season.

"He’s doing far too little," Schumacher said.

"He’s not available to explain to his German fans what’s working and what isn’t. I find that very unfortunate, because we all deserve more from him as the only German in Formula 1."