Rovanpera halts road to F1 amid health concerns

Kalle Rovanpera has put his fledgling single-seater career on hold due to ongoing health issues, in a blow to his long-term ambition of reaching Formula 1.

The two-time world rally champion had begun a transition toward circuit racing via Japan’s Super Formula series, openly seen as a potential pathway toward F1.

However, the 25-year-old confirmed on social media that he will not continue in the 2026 season.

"My health doesn’t allow me to continue safely at the moment," Rovanpera said.

"I’ve been working with medical issues for already a longer period, which have gotten worse this year.

"Now my first priority is to fix that."

Rovanpera had shown promising speed in testing, with Toyota officials openly backing his development toward higher levels of circuit racing.

"Feedback and progress this year shows that there’s good potential in this project," he said.

"My chapter in circuit racing isn’t finished."

The Finn’s program had been strongly supported by Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, also known by his racing alias "Morizo", who confirmed the decision was taken following medical advice.

"His body was struggling to keep up," Toyoda said.

"After receiving a medical evaluation, we reached the painful conclusion that continuing to compete would not be the right choice for him."

Toyoda admitted the call to stop Rovanpera’s season had been difficult.

"I asked myself what it truly means to let him chase speed, and what it means to protect someone you believe in," he said.

But he made clear Toyota’s support for the young driver remains unchanged.

"Please believe this - his circuit racing challenge is far from over," Toyoda added.

"As Morizo, I will continue to stay by his side - not only as a fellow driver, but as a teammate who believes in him with all my heart."

Rovanpera’s withdrawal is understood to be linked to a dizziness-related condition that has affected him during high-speed circuit running.