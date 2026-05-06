Binotto backs 2026 rules as V8 pressure builds for future

Mattia Binotto has pushed back against mounting criticism of Formula 1’s controversial 2026 regulations, even as pressure builds for a future return to V8 engines.

After strong support for V8s emerged from Detroit and even Mercedes this week, Audi appears notably less enthusiastic about abandoning the current hybrid-heavy direction.

"So, what will be the future? I think it’s too early to say," Binotto said.

"Certainly, we have started discussing it with the FIA. We will, I think, sit down, discuss what’s the best for Formula 1."

The Audi chief made clear he does not share the widespread negativity surrounding the current rules.

"I will not be so negative on the current format," he insisted. "Overall, I think it’s a good format."

"We have slightly changed the regulation to fine-tune it, try to improve. Maybe we’ll do more in the future in the next seasons but I think we should also somehow be positive on what we can see."

"And if you look in the past, I think there have been eras where Formula 1 was more boring."

Audi’s stance is significant given FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem continues pushing for a return to simpler V8 engines around 2030 or 2031.

According to DAZN commentator Antonio Lobato, however, manufacturers remain resistant.

"Sulayem wants V8 engines with minimal hybridisation and sustainable fuels, but the engine manufacturers refuse," Lobato said.

"The president has stated unequivocally that in 2031 they won’t need the manufacturers’ approval to implement their proposal."

"But the bad news is that it’s 2026 and we have at least four years left with these regulations. We’ll have to get used to it."

In the meantime, Formula 1 is still searching for ways to improve the current package.

Rumours persist that downforce reductions could arrive for 2027 to help ease the extreme energy management problems that have frustrated drivers. "There has been a willingness within the FIA and F1 to find solutions," Lobato said.

"But these are stopgap measures."

He also believes the political temperature cooled noticeably in Miami after weeks of fierce criticism from drivers. "In Miami, we didn’t hear any driver say a word," Lobato noted.

"It’s clear there’s been a wake-up call."

GPDA director Carlos Sainz nevertheless warned that Miami’s perceived improved racing was more about the circuit than the regulation tweaks themselves.

"It’s thanks to the circuit, not the regulation changes," the Williams driver insisted.

"It’s a good circuit to race this way. There have been some overtakes, I think the race has been fun, but I think there’s still a lot of work to be done in both qualifying and the race."

Still, he welcomed the FIA’s response.

"I am happy with the proactive approach of the FIA and FOM in listening to us and continuing to improve."

Binotto, meanwhile, argued Formula 1 must avoid overreacting while the new era is still in its infancy.

"Audi has always looked for high-efficiency engines and I think that’s important to us," he said. "And we certainly discuss with the FIA what’s the best compromise for the future."