Audi digs in as F1 civil war over engines intensifies

Audi has emerged as the key obstacle in Formula 1’s growing civil war over its controversial engine rules - as CEO Stefano Domenicali openly backs a return to V8 power.

The sport is currently split over proposed 2027 regulation changes designed to reduce the extreme electrical dependency introduced under the controversial 2026 power units.

The FIA and Formula One Management now want a 60-40 combustion-to-electric split from 2027 onward, with longer-term plans already being discussed for lighter V8-powered cars by 2030 or 2031.

"I’ve always said I support this move 1000 percent," Domenicali told L’Equipe.

"With cleaner fuel, lighter cars and V8 engines, we will rediscover the true essence of motorsport. That’s why I’ve always loved Formula 1."

However, despite mounting criticism from drivers led by Max Verstappen, major political resistance remains behind the scenes.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, only Mercedes and Red Bull currently fully support the 2027 adjustment - with Honda reportedly open to compromise if broader agreement is reached.

But Ferrari and Audi remain highly resistant.

The German magazine says Audi in particular views a major engine redesign in only its second Formula 1 season as an enormous technical and financial burden.

The VW-linked manufacturer is reportedly planning a much larger overhaul for 2028 instead and does not want to absorb an estimated additional 10 million euro cost for an earlier redesign.

Ferrari’s concerns are slightly different.

The Italian team fears it would again fall behind in combustion-engine performance just as it is trying to close the current gap to Mercedes through the FIA’s ADUO assistance system.

Auto Motor und Sport reports Ferrari engineers are currently dedicating major resources to upgrading the existing 2026 engine package under ADUO rules before considering any future redesign.

To force through the 60-40 change, four of Formula 1’s six registered manufacturers would need to agree under the FIA’s super-majority system.

That leaves Cadillac potentially holding a crucial vote - although many insiders believe the American newcomer would ultimately align politically with Ferrari because it currently depends on customer Ferrari power units.

Despite the growing controversy, and F1’s top star Verstappen threatening to quit and drawing widespread attention to rival categories, Domenicali attempted publicly to minimise the scale of opposition to the current regulations.

"Very few people complain about the rules," he insisted.

"We mustn’t forget that these changes were necessary, otherwise the manufacturers would have stopped supplying engines. We didn’t want to switch completely to electric vehicles, so we found a compromise to attract new manufacturers."