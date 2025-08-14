Verstappen, Wolff share Sardinia yacht break - again

Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff have been spotted holidaying together on the Mercedes boss’s yacht in Sardinia - their second such sighting this summer.

According to Italy’s Autosprint, the Red Bull driver was "a welcome and amused guest" aboard Wolff’s Mangusta vessel in Cala di Volpe on the Costa Smeralda - while Charles Leclerc was also seen separately on the pier.

The latest rendezvous comes after Verstappen publicly ended speculation about a 2026 Mercedes switch by confirming he will stay at Red Bull - although it is believed his management has secured an option to leave after next season if the next-generation car proves uncompetitive.

Former Haas team boss Gunther Steiner told WEB.de: "Was Max’s decision to stay a surprise? No. I think it’s a strategic decision.

"Max knows he has the option to leave Red Bull at the end of 2026. That gives him maximum flexibility. If Red Bull is in a strong position, he’ll be in the right place. If not, he’ll see who’s up front and be able to change teams.

"If Mercedes shows good form from 2026 onwards, Max will get a multi-year contract there. A move now on a long-term contract would be riskier," Steiner added.

As for Leclerc, the summer break means time away from Ferrari’s on-track struggles. "It’s important to have your own universe," he said.

"Now there are very few places where I can be myself, live like a normal guy with my family. I can isolate myself when we take a few days’ vacation on a boat, away from everything and everyone, close only to my loved ones.

"There I’m sure I’ll be alone with my family, my dog, my girlfriend - that’s where I feel good."