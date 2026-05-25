Komatsu refuses to guarantee Ocon future at Haas

Ayao Komatsu has carefully sidestepped questions about the future of Esteban Ocon - while effectively confirming Haas is already evaluating its 2027 lineup.

The comments come just days after Ocon angrily denied rumours he could even lose his seat before the end of 2026 following reports of internal conflict and dissatisfaction with his performances.

Team boss Komatsu publicly defended the Frenchman in Montreal and blasted media speculation as low-ball journalism. But when pressed again about the team’s future driver plans in Montreal the Japanese became notably cautious.

"When will we start considering the team’s lineup? Around now - May, June, July," he said.

"I think everyone is looking for drivers for next year right now, and not just us, but all the teams."

When asked directly whether he intends to keep Ocon and highly rated Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman together, Komatsu declined to give any reassurance.

"I think (answering) that question might cause a bit of a stir," he admitted. "Because then people will take my words and say: ’Oh, Ayao said that, so the decision has already been made.’"

"They’ll either say we’re keeping Esteban, or that we’re firing him. It will be completely taken out of context, so I’m not going to answer that question."

The carefully worded response is likely to intensify speculation around Haas’ plans, with Bearman increasingly linked to bigger opportunities, Toyota-linked Jack Doohan in the reserve role, and several F2 prospects reportedly being discussed within the team.