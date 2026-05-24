Cadillac under pressure as Bottas rumours explode

Formula 1’s silly season is exploding in Montreal - and not just at the front of the grid.

While speculation around Max Verstappen and the top teams continues dominating headlines, fresh rumours are now swirling around struggling new entrant Cadillac.

According to respected Italian journalist Roberto Chinchero of Sky Italia, Valtteri Bottas is already under serious pressure after another difficult qualifying performance alongside teammate Sergio Perez.

Bottas was a massive eight tenths behind Perez in both qualifying sessions in Montreal. "We don’t know if he had brake problems," Chinchero said.

"But eight or ten tenths is a lot. I don’t see his position as very solid."

Cadillac entered Formula 1 with an experienced lineup designed to stabilise the project during its difficult early seasons, but Chinchero suggested the team may already be reconsidering its long-term direction.

"It’s only May, but the driver market is already in full swing," he said.

"At Cadillac, discussions are underway regarding Bottas’s position."

The Italian also claimed Perez himself may not remain fully committed to the American project long term. "Perez has made enquiries with other teams," Chinchero revealed.

"The confirmation is that he probably doesn’t want to retire. He wants to continue."

Chinchero therefore predicted at least one Cadillac seat could open for 2027 - and potentially even both.

"I predict that maybe one of the two certainly won’t be there next year," he said.

"Perhaps maybe even both of them."

That scenario could open the door for younger talent as Cadillac gradually shifts from survival mode toward building for the future. The name most strongly linked is highly rated American IndyCar star Colton Herta, who is racking up super licence points in Formula 2.

"There’s Colton Herta," Chinchero said.

"If he manages to secure the super licence, I think he’ll have a clear path into Cadillac."