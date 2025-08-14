Tombazis defends ’26 F1 rules amid driver backlash

FIA single-seater boss Nikolas Tombazis insists Formula 1’s radical 2026 regulations are still being refined, as leading drivers voice alarm about slower cars and extreme energy management.

Several stars have criticised the current simulator models - saying the new hybrids run out of electrical power halfway down the straights, forcing constant pace management and distracting from pure driving.

"We haven’t finalised the rules yet," Tombazis told Auto Motor und Sport.

"We’ve known about the problems from day one and have gradually addressed and resolved them. Between now and the start of next season we’ll implement a few more measures to improve energy flow and ensure the cars don’t suddenly decelerate on the straights or do anything else unnatural.

"Many of the comments about how the cars behave are premature," he insisted. "The product isn’t finished yet."

He revealed that not all teams and manufacturers are being "equally transparent" with data so far, but said there is "overall agreement on how to solve the problems".

The key specifications - 400kW from the combustion engine and 350kW from the battery - are "set in stone," according to Tombazis.

On fears that the sport could become an exercise in battery saving, Tombazis explained: "There’s no interest in turning Formula 1 into a chess game of the best energy strategies. We don’t want them to deliberately ease off the accelerator while driving to store energy.

"A top driver must understand energy management, but the main task will remain braking at the right point, cornering as quickly as possible, and accelerating optimally."

He forecast laptimes 1-2.5 seconds slower initially, but said "soon, no one will complain that the cars are too slow". A "boost button" will replace DRS, with parameters tailored to each circuit.

On whether 2014-style domination could return, Tombazis said new cost cap details and "additional development opportunities" will help any lagging manufacturer catch up.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, however, hints that Brackley team may indeed already be in strong shape for the new era: "We will finally get rid of these ground-effect cars that didn’t really work for us," he said, "and a completely new engine.

"Our development has been focused on this project for a long time," Wolff added. "I believe the second half of the season can be strong, while all the research and development is focused on next year’s car."