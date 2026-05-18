Valsecchi says Antonelli ’massacring’ Russell at Mercedes

Former GP2 champion Davide Valsecchi says Kimi Antonelli is doing far more than merely handling the pressure of Formula 1 - he is destroying George Russell at Mercedes.

Antonelli’s extraordinary start to 2026 has already turned the internal Mercedes hierarchy upside down, with the 19-year-old now leading Russell comfortably in the championship after three consecutive wins from pole position.

Valsecchi believes Miami exposed just how one-sided the current situation has become.

"In the second weekend he massacred Russell from the first to the last lap," he told Formula1.it.

"In Miami there was never a comparison between the two in terms of speed. Throughout the weekend he was always three tenths ahead of him."

Valsecchi admitted he no longer knows whether the real question is his fellow Italian’s ability to cope with pressure - or 28-year-old Russell’s.

"I don’t know if he’ll handle the pressure or not," he said.

"But also for Russell, who I imagined fighting for the World Championship if Mercedes had had a strong car."

The Italian pointed out that Russell had entered 2026 widely regarded as one of Formula 1’s elite drivers after several years alongside Lewis Hamilton.

"He is more used to it and over the years has proven to be among the top five in the world," Valsecchi said.

But he argued the scale of Antonelli’s domination is almost unheard of among top-level teammates - raising serious questions about Russell. "Can you remind me of a driver in recent years who has always been three or four tenths behind his teammate?" he asked.

"Hamilton, when he won the World Championship, never had a weekend in which, in every session, he was this far ahead of his teammate."

"Verstappen - let’s not even talk about it - it never really happened. If his partner ever beat him, it was by mistake."

Valsecchi said Antonelli’s superiority is no longer isolated to one circuit.

"This story of being beaten from start to finish on two different tracks," he said. "Because it happened in China, not so obviously, with the Safety Car even helping him a bit, but then in Miami it was clear, in every session, from the Sprint to the race."

He believes Antonelli now deserves freedom from excessive scrutiny.

"In my opinion, he’s not doing a masterpiece, but more. He’s a kid and he’s beating someone who for the last two or three years has been considered among the top five drivers in the world."

"Let him do his thing, let’s just cheer for him."

However, former driver Ralf Schumacher warned Mercedes’ major Canada upgrade package could potentially disrupt Antonelli’s momentum.

"It could all go the other way," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"You never know - it all depends on your driving style."

Schumacher compared the situation to McLaren’s development split last year between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. "Lando Norris was very happy, while Oscar Piastri wasn’t," he said.

"It all depends on whether the driver wants less or more understeer."

Schumacher also recalled how Mercedes’ development already hurt Antonelli in his rookie season. "We remember that last year Mercedes made a serious mistake with the rear axle, which hurt Kimi Antonelli," he said.

"That’s when he lost his way. He didn’t cope, and it could happen again."