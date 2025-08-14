Drivers not Cadillac’s top priority - Schumacher

With Formula 1’s August shutdown in full swing, one of the few emerging headlines is that Cadillac has apparently settled on Sergio Perez as one of its 2026 race drivers - with an announcement expected shortly after the summer break.

The new American team has also been strongly linked to Valtteri Bottas, despite consistently hinting it wanted to pair an experienced name with a younger driver. Felipe Drugovich remains a contender, while Mick Schumacher now appears unlikely.

Ralf Schumacher - the six-time grand prix winner and uncle of Mick - told Bild newspaper: "The drivers are the least of their problems.

"They only have 400 people - and they have to build an entire team. Extremely ambitious. I’m looking forward to it, but it will be a sporting challenge.

"Will they rise like a phoenix from the ashes? Or will they stay on the ground?"

Another topic filling the summer lull is the tightening McLaren title fight between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. "I would have said Lando was the more complete driver before," Ralf said. "But Oscar has overcome his weaknesses from last year.

"He was too harsh on the tyres and couldn’t keep up with the race pace. Now he has strong nerves and is fast. I see them both on the same level. One retirement or one mistake can decide the World Championship.

"But I do see the danger with Oscar of taking too many risks when he sees the title in front of him. That can sometimes go wrong."

Schumacher also welcomed the idea of Christian Horner - long the subject of his calls to step down at Red Bull - making a comeback at Alpine.

"I think the time for figures like Flavio (Briatore) is over. You need technically skilled people at the top, someone like Horner," said the German.

"Flavio could then help as an organiser and a networker - as a face to the outside world."

Schumacher tipped for Cadillac reserve role

Mick Schumacher’s long-running Formula 1 comeback bid now appears to hinge on a potential reserve seat with Cadillac rather than a full-time 2026 drive.

The 26-year-old son of Michael Schumacher has made clear that "Formula 1 is my absolute priority - this dream lives on, and if there’s an opportunity, I will definitely take it".

But with Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and Felipe Drugovich all more strongly linked to the new American team’s debut line-up, Auto Motor und Sport reports that the former Haas driver’s most realistic option could be as Cadillac’s F1 test and reserve driver.

Graeme Lowdon, the Cadillac team boss, confirmed Schumacher is "on the list" and said he has been impressed - but he also recently stressed that the team will not be used to help drivers who still have something to prove.

Schumacher, currently racing for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship, could also replace Jenson Button at Cadillac’s Jota-run Hypercar squad next year - a move that Auto Motor und Sport says would help him build credibility inside General Motors and keep him in the F1 conversation.

For Alpine, losing Schumacher would be a blow, as he and teammate Charles Milesi have been key performers in the French manufacturer’s WEC campaign.

Meanwhile, as speculation continues about Christian Horner’s next move after his Red Bull sacking, Auto Motor und Sport claims newcomer Cadillac is emerging as "a potential target" for the Briton.

However, such a switch would raise eyebrows given rumours that the female staffer at the centre of Horner’s personal scandal is reportedly now working at Cadillac.