Mercedes plays down Verstappen link despite Nurburgring buzz

Mercedes deputy boss Bradley Lord insists Max Verstappen racing a Mercedes GT3 car at the Nurburgring has "very, very little" to do with Formula 1 speculation linking the world champion to the Toto Wolff-led team.

Verstappen’s appearance in the sold-out 24 Hours Nurburgring has only intensified rumours about his long-term future amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding Red Bull’s competitiveness and the controversial 2026 regulations.

Asked by Champ1 whether Verstappen’s growing Mercedes GT connection could become a bridge toward Formula 1, Lord rejected the suggestion.

"I think those are definitely two completely separate things," he said.

"On the one hand, customer motorsport - on the other hand, Formula 1."

"And if Max races GT cars, then we’re happy that Mercedes is his preferred choice and that he can fight for overall victory in the 24-hour race with a competitive Mercedes."

Lord admitted Verstappen’s participation has been hugely valuable for both Mercedes and the Nurburgring event itself, but stopped short of making deeper connections.

"To see it as a bridge is far too simplistic, and fundamentally the two things have very, very little to do with each other."

When pressed again about whether Verstappen in Mercedes Formula 1 colours would still be an attractive fantasy scenario, Lord pointed back to Wolff’s earlier comments.

"I understand the attempt at speculation," he smiled.

"But all I can do is repeat what Toto has already said this year. We have our two preferred drivers in the two cars, both products of the Mercedes system."

Lord was also asked directly about Verstappen’s repeated criticism of Formula 1’s current direction and whether Mercedes fears he could eventually walk away from the sport altogether.

"I think that rests entirely with Max," he said.

"The sport has survived the arrival and departure of thousands of drivers over its 75 or 76 years, and the same would apply to any of the current drivers."

Lord suggested Verstappen’s frustration appears to be easing as Red Bull regains competitiveness.

"Personally, my feeling would be that the direction of those comments is not increasing, but decreasing, as Red Bull’s performance and the competitiveness of the car improve," he said.

"But I don’t want to put words in Max’s mouth. He knows his own opinion."

Lord also suggested the unusually fragmented early 2026 calendar has amplified off-track speculation.

"In these first two and a half months of Formula 1 there have been so many statements and so many big talking points, partly because we’ve had very little actual racing," he said.

"At least we’re happy that from this weekend onward we’ll have seven races across nine or ten weekends and that we’ll be racing intensively again, because that’s the best thing that can happen for Formula 1."