Verstappen tells Antonelli to shelve GT dream for now

Max Verstappen’s gloom after another painful grand prix in 2026 lifted briefly in Shanghai when the conversation turned to Kimi Antonelli’s maiden pole and Formula 1 victory - the two drivers sharing a friendship that extends well beyond the pitlane.

"They are of course very beautiful moments," Verstappen said of first poles and wins, when asked about 19-year-old Antonelli’s breakthroughs by Viaplay.

"I’m very happy for him. I think there’s pressure falling off your shoulders when you win your first race. This will certainly not be the last."

The boy-faced Italian Antonelli, tearful on the podium on Sunday, has struck up a genuine rapport with the four-time world champion. Verstappen said Antonelli approaches him several times each race weekend with questions - though not always about Formula 1.

"He’s also very excited about the GT3 program," Verstappen smiled.

Antonelli, whose father runs his own GT team, has apparently set his sights on sharing a car with Verstappen - in a Mercedes, with Red Bull stickers. "He really wants to race together," Verstappen grinned.

"We’ll see in the future. He must focus on Formula 1 for now. That car’s going like a bullet, so he can win a lot this season. We still have plenty of time to do other things."

Verstappen himself will not wait long for his next racing fix. With the cancelled Gulf races also opening up other opportunities, he now heads straight to the Nordschleife before Suzuka, for an NLS race that was specially rescheduled to accommodate him.

"We’re going to the Nordschleife on Thursday night," he beamed. "On Friday we’ll test. We want to try some things and I want to get up to speed with that car myself.

"In the race we want to gain experience and put the car in as good a window as possible for the 24-hour race."

He ended the interview with characteristic efficiency. "Now (I go) quickly home!"