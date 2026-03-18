Villeneuve defends 2026 rules as backlash grows

Jacques Villeneuve has defended Formula 1’s controversial 2026 regulations - even as criticism from current drivers continues to intensify.

Amid fresh complaints from the likes of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, the 1997 world champion insists the new era is still producing entertaining racing.

"It’s different racing, but it’s fun," Villeneuve told Sky Deutschland.

"So what do you want? You want a good show? We have a good show."

However, the Canadian admitted that drivers of his own generation may not have embraced the new style.

"If you had regulations like this back in the day and you asked us what we thought about them, I think both Ralf (Schumacher) and I would hate them," he said.

"We came into racing and it was tough and brutal, and now it’s different. Drivers need a different skill set. But you still see the best up front."

Villeneuve also warned that any current novelty factor may not last.

"The first two races have been fun because it’s new, we don’t know what to expect," he said.

"However, if we have 10 races with exactly the same setup, at some point it will become cliche."

Much of the current criticism centres on the heavy energy management demands of the cars - particularly on the higher-speed circuits.

Sainz, a director of the GPDA, is among those concerned about how the regulations will play out at iconic venues later in the season.

"On a track like China, they’re not so bad because it’s easier to recharge," he told Spanish media.

"But I think they’ll need to be reworked in Melbourne, Monza, and Spa, because even with development, it won’t be enough.

"I’m 100 percent sure that this isn’t the Formula 1 I want to see."

World champion Norris shares those concerns, warning that the new style of racing could fundamentally change the character of circuits like Spa-Francorchamps.

"You’re not going to go into Pouhon and see who has the biggest balls," he said.

"You’re just going to see who can lift at the right time and use the throttle without draining the battery.

"It’s probably not something any of us wanted to do growing up."

Former driver Ralf Schumacher, also speaking to Sky Deutschland, has meanwhile called for more restraint from some of the sport’s most vocal critics - notably Max Verstappen.

"He shouldn’t start talking about Mario Kart," Schumacher said, referring to Verstappen’s description of the new rules.

Schumacher suggested Red Bull is now missing a strong authoritative figure like Dr Helmut Marko to manage the situation internally.

"They need someone who can also say to Max - stop, that’s enough," he said.

While Verstappen has insisted he is losing enjoyment in Formula 1, Schumacher doubts the Dutchman is serious about walking away.

"If he says he would have more fun elsewhere, I won’t take him seriously," he said.