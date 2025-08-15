Sargeant returns with driver management deal

Just months after appearing to walk away from motorsport altogether, Logan Sargeant has signed with Oliver Gavin Motorsport Management (OGMM) to target a future in sportscar racing.

The 24-year-old American lost his Williams Formula 1 seat to Franco Colapinto mid-way through 2024, then pulled out of a planned 2025 European Le Mans Series LMP2 drive.

At the time, the French outfit IDEC-Genesis Magma Racing said: "Following the decision of Logan Sargeant to step away from the sport to pursue other interests, (IDEC) and Genesis Magma Racing are taking note of his decision and will announce his substitute in the next few days."

Now, Oliver Gavin’s new management company announced: "We are delighted to welcome Logan Sargeant to the OGMM team.

"With a strong history of racing in single seaters and at still only 24, Logan is joining OGMM as he focuses on a future career in sportscars."

OGMM is headed by 52-year-old Oliver Gavin, a factory Corvette sports car driver for almost 20 years but perhaps best known in F1 circles as a former full-time safety car driver.