Villars defends FIA candidacy against ’PR stunt’ claims

Laura Villars has hit back at suggestions her run for the FIA presidency is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

The 28-year-old Swiss racer, who declared her candidacy earlier this month, told Bild newspaper she had been preparing the move for months.

"I think now is the right time to not be shy as a woman and to overcome barriers," she said. "I enjoy competition, and when I set my mind to something, I see it through to the end."

When asked about claims her bid was a way to boost her glamour-tinged Instagram profile, Villars bristled. "Do these people also have these doubts about my competitors? No.

"I don’t want to comment further."

The Ligier European Series driver also dismissed suggestions her social media posts - including fashion and bikini photos - could damage her campaign. "Why should it? I am who I am," she insisted.

"And I’m competing with a strong program. That’s what should count."

She revealed that program will soon be formally presented.

"It has a version, a very young vision," Villars explained. "I want to establish an FIA Young Leaders Academy for women and young people, which will prepare the next generation to take on leading roles in motorsport.

"And, of course, I want to pave the way for women into Formula 1. To achieve this, transparency in decision-making and financial matters is important to me."