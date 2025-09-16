FIA shuts down Wolff’s 400kph claim

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis has dismissed talk that Formula 1’s next-generation cars could approach 400 kilometres per hour.

Toto Wolff recently joked that under the 2026 rules, deploying all available hybrid power on a long straight might theoretically send cars to unprecedented speeds.

But Tombazis is quoted as saying by Auto Bild that the scenario will never happen in reality.

"I can assure you that there will be no 400 kph," he said. "It was more of a joking comment.

"The way the energy management rules work, that’s neither physically nor technically possible."

He also underlined that the governing body retains the ability to intervene if necessary.

"We have a great deal of control over the regulations and could intervene for safety reasons," Tombazis added. "We are very confident that the rules do not allow such speeds."