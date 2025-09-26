Vowles backs move to two-day F1 weekends

Williams boss James Vowles says Formula 1 should scrap Fridays and adopt a two-day format.

With Liberty Media contemplating doubling the current sprint race allocation from 6 to 12 weekends in 2027, it is also being proposed to consider reverse grids and shorter Sunday grands prix.

Vowles told the Business of Sport podcast that shorter weekends could ease the strain on teams while improving the spectacle.

"I don’t think we have too many races, but I would not go above where we are at the moment," he said. "We’re asking people at home to be there for half a year. Half your weekends are watching Formula 1.

"I think that’s about the extreme end of where you can go to," the Briton added. "I would change to two-day weekends.

"I would do Saturday and Sunday."

Vowles said cutting practice adds unpredictability to qualifying and races in the least artificial way. "If you force us, you’ve got one hour before qualifying and that’s it.

"That’s quite a different proposition," Vowles explained.

"Our drivers want every minute in the car. Our engineers will want every minute with the car. But is the sport better if a McLaren qualifies 15th because frankly it got it wrong?

"You will get that, and you get more variability in the grid."