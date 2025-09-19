Female driver enters FIA presidential race

A third challenger has emerged for this year’s FIA presidential election - with Swiss racer Laura Villars declaring her candidacy.

The 28-year-old, known for competing in the Ligier European Series, would become the first woman to run for the top job in the federation’s history if her application is confirmed before the October 24 deadline.

"The FIA must once again be the federation of clubs and license holders," Villars said in a statement.

"My ambition is a governance that is more democratic, more transparent, more responsible, and open to women and new generations."

Her manifesto also promises greater financial transparency, a stronger Women in Motorsport program, and a new ’FIA Eco-Performance’ sustainability label.

Incumbent president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is seeking a second term, while former FIA steward Tim Mayer is also in the running. The election will be held on December 12 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.