Wolff dragging out Russell negotiations - report

George Russell’s Mercedes contract renewal remains on hold, with reports from Japan suggesting Toto Wolff is deliberately dragging out the negotiations amid long-term uncertainty over Max Verstappen.

According to as-web.jp, Russell initially pushed for a three-year deal and a salary comparable to Lando Norris’ estimated $20 million at McLaren. But team boss Wolff countered with barely half that amount and only a one-year extension, reportedly citing the lingering prospect of Verstappen leaving Red Bull for Mercedes in 2027.

Sources say Russell is prepared to accept a single-year contract, but only if performance clauses are included - particularly relative to rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli. The Briton, 26, wants guarantees that consistently outscoring Antonelli would trigger a renewal.

Wolff, however, is reportedly resisting special conditions. "We are in no rush," he told media at Baku recently.

"The renewal will definitely happen, but it’s not done yet."

Russell, currently managed directly by Mercedes, is reportedly even considering hiring an independent manager to strengthen his position in the 2027 driver market, when several top contracts expire.

Meanwhile, Wolff admitted his summer meetings with Verstappen were "more on a personal level" but did not deny the possibility of pursuing the Dutchman when the new engine rules arrive.

At the same time, Auto Motor und Sport reports Mercedes’ 2026 power unit program is facing teething troubles, with repeated failures in testing. Engineers stress that the situation mirrors 2014, when early problems eventually gave way to a dominant engine package that delivered eight straight titles.

Mercedes will also face the extra challenge of supplying McLaren, Williams and new partner Alpine in addition to its own works team, with Aston Martin switching to Honda at the end of 2025.

Chief engineer Andrew Shovlin said the wider pool will accelerate development: "With more cars in the field and greater mileage, you simply find the errors faster.

"Back in 2014, we had a clear performance advantage over the competition - history could repeat itself."