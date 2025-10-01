Wolff shuts down Antonelli exit rumours

Toto Wolff has dismissed as "completely nonsense" speculation that Kimi Antonelli could be placed at another team in 2026.

The 19-year-old Italian, who has shown flashes of speed but also inconsistency in his short Formula 1 career so far, was recently on the receiving end of mentor Wolff’s first public criticism - fuelling talk of unrest inside Mercedes.

Adding to the intrigue are reports of difficult contract talks with George Russell for 2026 and beyond, while Mercedes has yet to make any official announcement about Antonelli’s future.

But appearing on the Sky Italia program 4 Amici al Pitti, Wolff rejected suggestions that Antonelli might be shuffled to Alpine or Williams.

"The Alpine and Williams speculations are completely nonsense. Zero," the team boss insisted. "He will stay here in 2026 - 100 percent."