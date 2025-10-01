Aston quiet on Tsunoda 2026 reserve rumours

Aston Martin is refusing to deny speculation that Yuki Tsunoda could have his Formula 1 career rescued by Honda when the Japanese carmaker becomes the Silverstone based team’s new works engine partner in 2026.

Reports suggest the struggling Red Bull driver, who has endured the same fate as other recent teammates alongside Max Verstappen, is being lined up for a reserve seat at Aston Martin.

Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane, however, leapt to Tsunoda’s defence this week.

"His speed, for one thing," Permane said when asked what had surprised him about Tsunoda when the Japanese driver was still at the junior team.

"I didn’t know Yuki at all before I started with the team in ’24, and I was immediately impressed - by his pace, his tyre management, his qualifying, the way he could get on top of the tyres so quickly.

"Honestly, his feedback and the way he is in and out of the car are really in line with the top drivers. He’s a great driver. It was a nice surprise when I started working with him."

Current Racing Bulls standout Isack Hadjar is tipped to take Tsunoda’s seat in 2026, although new rumours also suggest Red Bull could attempt to lure Alex Albon back from Williams.

Albon told f1-insider.com: "I often talk to Yuki, try to give him tips, try to build him up. I think he’s simply great.

"But I also always tell him that he has the best Formula 1 driver of all time sitting across the garage."

As for the Aston Martin-Tsunoda link, the team said only that its full 2026 lineup will be announced "in due course".

It is also believed that Felipe Drugovich will depart his current reserve role with Aston Martin as he moves into Formula E with Andretti.