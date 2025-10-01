Marko hails Verstappen’s GT3 win, eyes ’greatest F1 comeback’

Dr Helmut Marko says Max Verstappen’s impressive GT3 victory at the Nurburgring shows why the Dutchman remains capable of pulling off "the greatest comeback of all time" in Formula 1 this year.

Verstappen stunned fans by winning on GT3 debut at the fearsome Nordschleife at the wheel of a Ferrari 296 GT3 - with Red Bull mentor and advisor Marko admitting he joined millions in watching the live stream.

"It’s unbelievable how Max did it," he told Osterreich. "Just the start and the first corner, the way he overtook the two in front of him - that was once again Verstappen-like. No one else can do that.

"He gave the second driver a minute’s lead. He does similar things in the Formula 1 car, too."

Marko, 82, rejected suggestions Verstappen should focus solely on F1. "Max is simply a fanatical racing driver and seizes every opportunity. That just suits him. In my day, I drove everything, too."

Verstappen, however, will not be permitted to race at Le Mans - although Marko says more GT3 outings are possible "if the Formula 1 championship allows it."

He even floated the prospect of a father-son entry after F1: "Jos stays in shape through rallying. He’s very fast there. When Max retires, I can very well imagine that," said the Austrian.

For now, Verstappen’s focus returns to Singapore, where he trails Oscar Piastri’s championship lead by 69 points. "With the victory in Baku, the hope has been revived," said Marko.

"If Max can overturn it, it would be the greatest comeback of all time."

Red Bull technical chief Pierre Wache told Auto Motor und Sport the team will not give up the fight even though others are now focusing hard on the 2026 regulations.

"If we see the opportunity to win a world championship and further development is necessary, then we’ll do it. We won’t give anything away," said the Frenchman.