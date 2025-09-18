FIA warns against loophole tricks for 2026 rules

FIA single-seater chief Nikolas Tombazis has warned Formula 1 teams not to gamble on regulatory loopholes as the sport prepares for sweeping changes in 2026.

Drawing parallels with the infamous ’double diffuser’ saga of 2009, Tombazis told Formula Passion the governing body will adopt a stricter approach this time.

"In that case, there was communication between the FIA and some teams, but not with all of them. That’s why there were people who interpreted the rules differently," he said.

"At the same time, it is an absolute priority for us to make the rules understandable for everyone."

He said teams have been told in no uncertain terms that ambiguity will not be tolerated. "First, we have made it clear to the teams that we will not tolerate anyone exploiting loopholes in the regulations that they have kept secret from us," he said.

"If a team comes up with a solution based on a certain interpretation of the rules without asking us for clarification, we will never listen to them. If someone develops a 50-50 concept based on an ambiguous interpretation, that would be a disaster for that team."

Tombazis pointed to Mercedes’ ’DAS’ steering system in 2020 as another example. "Then they asked us once they had already done it. They took a risk. We will make sure to avoid similar situations in the future."

The FIA has pledged to share clarifications with all teams equally, he revealed. "If teams request any clarification and we believe it is about a less clear grey area, we will ensure that all teams are given the same information," he said.

The Greek official also cautioned that the first year of the new chassis and engine rules may produce a wide performance spread. "Not all teams will be ready by 2026," said Tombazis.

"Some will not be at their optimal level, others will have misinterpreted something at the beginning and will have to catch up. It is foreseeable that, in the initial phases, there will be significant fluctuations in performance," he is quoted as saying by Virgilio Motori.

With projects now deep into simulation stages, Tombazis said dialogue with teams and manufacturers is still ongoing. "We’ve been reviewing the issues the teams encounter in the simulations and discussing them together to find solutions. It’s a process that’s nearing completion, but it’s not over yet."

And he underlined the FIA’s right to intervene unilaterally on safety grounds. "In sporting and technical aspects, an agreement between the teams is required to modify the regulations. But in terms of safety, no agreement is necessary.

"If we discovered a risk, we would never allow it to be ignored."