Piastri hits back at critics, Verstappen stays cool

The Formula 1 paddock has descended on Interlagos for what could prove one of the decisive rounds in the 2025 title fight - and much of the talk in Sao Paulo so far has centred on Oscar Piastri.

After several subdued weekends, the Australian has found himself under increasing scrutiny amid rumours that McLaren is favouring teammate Lando Norris. Adding to the pressure, Jos Verstappen publicly suggested that Piastri should "take a stand internally".

"If I were him, or his manager Mark Webber, I would definitely hit my fist on the table," Jos told Dutch reporters. "Because now everyone’s wondering if he can handle the pressure. That’s not good for your reputation.

"If I were Piastri, I would fight back. Everyone assumed he would become champion, and that perception has changed very quickly."

Piastri didn’t let that and other criticism go unanswered.

"We (McLaren drivers) can stand up for ourselves, and I feel very comfortable doing so," he said. "The team actually strongly encourages us to stand up for ourselves as individuals.

"It’s clearly a difficult dynamic for the team, now that we have two drivers fighting for a world title that only one of us can win."

As for claims that Norris is being favoured, or that alternatively he has buckled under the pressure, the 24-year-old was defiant: "People can think what they want to think. For me, I know that I’ve still got what it takes to win the championship.

"I’m confident that I’ve learnt a lot of helpful things from the last couple of weekends in particular."

While the two McLaren drivers are locked in a tense duel separated by just a point, Max Verstappen, 36 points behind, is the relaxed outsider. Asked if he enjoys having a less complicated situation at Red Bull, Max smiled: "Give me that distraction and the fastest car and I’ll do the rest."

"Of course, it’s nice in a way that the team is focusing on me," he admitted.

Jos Verstappen agrees that his son is thriving again. "I’m not interfering with his driving - Max hasn’t needed that for a long time. But I have a good relationship with Laurent Mekies, and it gives me peace of mind seeing how much fun Max is having again. He’s in good hands."

When reminded of Sergio Perez’s recent suggestion that Red Bull builds its cars solely around Max, Jos chuckled: "I would say the same in Perez’s position."

Dr Helmut Marko, speaking to Kleine Zeitung, remains hopeful but realistic. "He’s relaxed and taking it race by race," he said when asked about Verstappen’s title chances.

"But his resurgence has come a little too late. We know the McLaren is the better car - that’s why we can’t afford any mistakes. We’re certainly the underdogs, but we have a tradition of clinching championships in the last race."

Marko also told Kronen Zeitung: "As far as I understand, McLaren intends to give its drivers complete freedom until the very end. Perhaps this will further spur Piastri to make a comeback."

As for Red Bull’s likely performance in Brazil, he concluded: "Although things weren’t perfect in Singapore and Mexico City, Max still managed to claw back points. And now we’re in Brazil - where the decisive step in the title race was taken last year."