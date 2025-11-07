Aston Martin admits technical shake-up in the works

Rumours are swirling in Brazil that Aston Martin is undergoing a sweeping technical overhaul - with several senior engineers reportedly forced out of the team.

According to multiple paddock sources, those departing include Eric Blandin, the highly regarded head of aerodynamics who joined from Mercedes in 2022, and veteran designer Akio Haga. Speculation suggests that Adrian Newey, deep into his work on the all-new 2026 project, was influential in the reshuffle.

When asked about the situation, a team spokesperson declined to name individuals but confirmed that changes are coming. "Aston Martin is undergoing a technical restructuring which will be officially announced soon," the official said.

"Internal matters are not discussed."

The shake-up comes just as reports emerge that Marco Fainello, a key figure in Ferrari’s Schumacher era and the architect of the Scuderia’s first F1 simulator, is set to join the Silverstone outfit. Fainello, who has spent recent years in advanced AI simulation research, would mark a notable return to Formula 1 after a 13-year absence.

Meanwhile, Lance Stroll has dismissed recent claims that he has asked his father for permission to quit F1. Speaking at Interlagos, the Canadian called the reports "fake news" but admitted 2025 has been a tough campaign.

"I think we’ve managed to do a good job on some of the weekends where the car has been competitive," he said. "But there’s also been a lot of weekends where we just haven’t been as competitive as we want to be as a team.

"So, yeah, four more races to go - and then next year is a new opportunity for everyone."