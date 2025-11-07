Illness wave hits F1 paddock as Sainz sidelined

Carlos Sainz has been forced to miss his Thursday media duties at Interlagos after falling ill - the latest case in what many in the Formula 1 paddock describe as a virus sweeping through teams in recent weeks.

Although Williams did not specify the nature of Sainz’s illness, reports suggest he is resting in hopes of being fit to drive on Friday. The Spaniard’s absence adds to a growing list of unwell drivers and team members as the gruelling 24-race season nears its conclusion.

Esteban Ocon revealed that he too has been struck by the same lingering virus that has been circulating through the paddock.

"I was still really unwell a week ago," the Alpine driver told reporters. "It took me quite a while to recover. The race in Mexico was probably one of the hardest of my life. The last 15 laps were torture, to say the least, but I still managed to score points for the team.

"Many people in the paddock have fallen ill, including on our team," Ocon explained. "Long seasons are a real challenge for health. I hope my immunity will last the winter and into next year.

"Between Austin and Mexico, it was like a bad cold. I didn’t leave my room for two or three days and slept constantly. Unfortunately, that’s one of those factors we can’t control."