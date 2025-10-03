Multiple options rumoured for Horner’s F1 return

Speculation is swirling in Singapore about Christian Horner’s next move, after the ousted Red Bull boss pocketed an estimated $80-100 million payout.

The severance package allows Horner, 51, to rejoin Formula 1 as early as mid-2026, and three possible scenarios are being discussed in the paddock.

One involves Haas, although team boss Ayao Komatsu quickly dismissed the idea. "It’s true that he approached us and one of our guys had an exploratory, let’s say, talk. But that was it. Nothing’s going any further.

"I’ve got nothing more to say on that one," said the Japanese.

Austria’s oe24 reported that Horner has even looked at founding Formula 1’s 12th team, with talks said to be ongoing with investors. Entry before 2028 is considered unlikely, but insiders believe Horner is determined to return as team principal of his own operation.

The most credible option appears to be a reunion with Adrian Newey at Aston Martin. The pair have reportedly repaired their previously fractured relationship - even attending a recent Oasis concert together - while Horner has past links with Aston through team sponsorship and the Valkyrie hypercar project.

Aston Martin principal Andy Cowell would not deny the rumours when asked by Auto Motor und Sport. "As far as I know, Christian is currently taking some time off. But he loves this sport. His successes speak for themselves.

"Whatever he does, we wish him the best."

Asked if the Silverstone-based outfit has room for another heavyweight figure, Cowell was evasive. "We are a strong but still young team that has strengthened itself in recent months with great people like Adrian Newey and Enrico Cardile. We have a new factory and the best tools, which we want to make the most of.

"Our plan is to continue to grow and move forward. Christian needs to know what he wants to do in the future."

If Horner does join Aston, his role would likely mirror Dr Helmut Marko at Red Bull or Niki Lauda at Mercedes - an external advisor and shareholder outside the budget cap. Newey himself is said to have been offered a 2.5 percent stake.

Owner Lawrence Stroll has already brought in a wave of senior hires, including Cowell, Newey, Cardile, Bob Bell, Eric Blandin, and former Red Bull lieutenants Giles Wood and Giles Scott. "We’re growing and building a team that’s moving forward," Cowell said.

"Our focus was very deliberately on the 2026 season."