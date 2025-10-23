$20 million fight heats up in F1’s midfield

Flavio Briatore says Alpine has already stopped caring whether it finishes eighth or last - but for four other teams, millions are still on the line.

"If there had been a chance of sixth place, like last year, it would have made sense to bring in another upgrade," the Alpine consultant told Auto Motor und Sport.

"But if it’s eighth or tenth place, you’d better put all your energy into next year," Briatore added.

The frank admission underlines the split in the second half of the Constructors’ Championship - where Racing Bulls, Aston Martin, Sauber and Haas are locked in what journalist Michael Schmidt calls a "million-dollar four-way battle."

Between sixth and ninth, only 24 points separate the four teams - a difference worth roughly $20 million in prize money.

Schmidt noted that while Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari are following a more cautious approach at the front, "the real action is in the midfield," where a single upgrade or pitstop can mean big money.

Haas arrived in Austin with a new floor and revised rear brake ducts that produced more downforce. "The car is faster but a bit more nervous," said boss Ayao Komatsu. "Esteban is a driver who adjusts the car until it suits him, then puts his foot down. Ollie isn’t as sensitive - he just keeps going. That’s why he has more accidents."

Rookie Oliver Bearman said the changes will pay off once the team adapts: "The car’s characteristics have changed. It’s faster, but we need more time to get used to it," he said.

Haas earned two points for its effort, which Komatsu hailed as proof "we can make the car faster - and that gives everyone confidence for 2026."

Sauber sporting director Inaki Rueda observed that the Swiss-made car and the Aston Martin are "very similar - they like the same type of circuit".

As for Williams, with five races and two sprints left, Williams looks secure in fifth, but behind them the battle remains wide open. "Every detail now counts even more," wrote Schmidt, "because the difference between sixth and ninth could decide who gets the big payday."