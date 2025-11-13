Webber "lacks distance, maturity" as Piastri manager

Ralf Schumacher has taken aim at Mark Webber, accusing Oscar Piastri’s manager of mishandling the growing pressure inside McLaren as the title fight tilts decisively toward Lando Norris.

Speaking to Sky Deutschland, Schumacher said his former on-track F1 rival Webber is struggling to separate his own past from Piastri’s present.

"For Webber, it’s a nightmare scenario. He himself lost the World Championship in the final stretch in 2010 against his teammate Sebastian Vettel," Ralf said. "For him, it’s deja vu - something he doesn’t want at all.

"But it seems he lacks the necessary distance and maturity to recognise what he needs to do for the team and his driver. And he also lacks the necessary fairness towards Lando Norris."

In contrast, Schumacher praised Norris for staying composed despite rising tensions and accusations of favouritism.

"There was always a strength within the team, and Lando had to endure a lot," he said. "At the moment things are a bit different, which a Piastri manager naturally doesn’t like.

"When it becomes unsportsmanlike - whistles, boos, rumours - you have to stand up against it as a manager and as a team."

According to Ralf, Webber has failed to show that leadership.

"A manager has to actively step up and say ’Look, guys, the problem isn’t with the team. The car suits Lando better at the moment, Oscar needs some time. Both receive equal support.’ But Webber prefers to be on the phone and wave things off, which is a shame."

Schumacher even compared the situation to his own time in Formula 1.

"I didn’t always agree with Willi Weber," he said. "But he would always come to us and say ’You simply have to own up to your mistakes or thank the team.’ A young driver like Piastri needs that kind of support. It’s a shame Mark Webber can’t do that."

Finally, Ralf argued that Piastri himself must also take responsibility.

"He simply has to come across as more likeable - even say ’Leave my teammate alone, he’s doing a better job. I have to beat him on the track with the same car.’"