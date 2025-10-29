Crawford named Aston reserve as Tsunoda options narrow

Aston Martin has confirmed young American Jak Crawford as its third and reserve driver for 2026 - a move that may indirectly shape Yuki Tsunoda’s Formula 1 future.

The Silverstone-based team announced that the 20-year-old, currently second in the Formula 2 standings, will step up to the reserve role next season after two years in the team’s junior program.

Crawford made his Grand Prix weekend debut in Mexico, driving Lance Stroll’s AMR25 during Friday practice, and has completed more than 2000km of testing in Formula 1 machinery.

"It’s a huge moment in my journey and a big motivation to keep learning and contributing," said Crawford.

The news could close the door on a potential Aston Martin reserve role for Tsunoda, long linked to the seat through his Honda backing. With Red Bull delaying its final 2026 lineup decision until the end of the season, the Japanese driver’s options now appear limited to remaining within the Red Bull family - either at the senior team or a return to Racing Bulls.