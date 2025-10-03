Red Bull driver picture takes shape amid Dunne rumours

The Red Bull stable’s 2026 lineup remains unsettled, with fresh intrigue following Alex Dunne’s sudden departure from McLaren’s young driver program.

The Irish teenager, recently praised by Dr Helmut Marko and spotted in talks with the Austrian, confirmed he has split with McLaren in a year that included an F1 test and two FP1 outings.

"From today I’ve mutually decided to part ways with the McLaren Driver Development program," Dunne said.

McLaren wished him well, while speculation immediately linked him to the Red Bull system. A spokesman, however, was cautious. "Alex is a talented driver who is of interest to many in the paddock.

"However, Red Bull will only comment on drivers already in our program."

Marko has already admitted that only Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar are guaranteed contracts for 2026. Hadjar, currently impressing at Racing Bulls, is expected either to move up alongside Verstappen or continue leading the junior outfit.

"It’s a good position to be in," Hadjar said in Singapore. "But at the same time my whole career I’ve been used to having to chase until the very final race.

"It definitely takes out a bit of pressure."

Yuki Tsunoda, meanwhile, is increasingly tipped to leave Red Bull Racing for a reserve role at Aston Martin. "I haven’t spoken to Helmut yet about my future," the Japanese driver admitted.

"For me it’s clear - I just have to show what I can do every week. I’ve had more confidence lately, and I’m gradually understanding the car better, so things are definitely going in the right direction."

As for Liam Lawson, the New Zealander concedes he is still waiting anxiously. "No, normally the calls from Helmut only come after a bad race, so I haven’t heard much," he smiled.

"Honestly, I’d like to know tomorrow, but in this industry, it’s not unusual to stay on edge. Until I have an answer, I’ll keep focusing on scoring points and good races."