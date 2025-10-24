Aston Martin admits minor budget cap breach

Rumours of fresh Formula 1 budget-cap irregularities have resurfaced in Mexico - with Aston Martin confirming a minor procedural lapse, while whispers suggest at least one other team may also be under review.

According to Marca, the Silverstone-based outfit has acknowledged a documentation issue during the FIA’s 2025 cost-cap submission process but insists no overspending occurred.

"It’s a procedural matter beyond our control," a team spokesperson said.

"The documentation was submitted on time, but the independent auditor was unavailable. The relevant accounts were carried out and the cost limit was not exceeded.

"There is no penalty."

Sources indicate Aston Martin’s delay related solely to timing, not excess expenditure - very different to the breach that led to sanctions against Red Bull in 2021.

However, Sky Italia reported that "a couple of teams are currently not in line with the budget cap," adding that the FIA’s cost-cap compliance process "has not yet been finalised for all teams" and that certain situations "are still under scrutiny."

The governing body is expected to confirm the official 2025 cap certification list in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso was unmoved by suggestions from team principal Andy Cowell that he sounded overly pessimistic last time out in Austin.

"We’re very critical of ourselves because we’ve been underperforming for basically the entire 2025 season," Alonso told Spanish reporters in Mexico.

"If we set a bar in February or March for what the season should be like, and we have such low points as a team, we’d think this season is bad. We can’t hide from the fact that we’re not fast enough."