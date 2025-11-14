Bottas, Verstappen back Rovanpera’s brave F1 switch

Two top Formula 1 drivers have voiced support for Kalle Rovanpera’s surprise decision to swap rallying for single-seaters as the two-time WRC champion begins chasing an eventual F1 dream.

The 25-year-old Finn recently tested an older Formula 2 car and will reportedly contest the Formula Regional Oceania series this summer before joining Japan’s Super Formula in 2026 with Toyota support - a move aimed at preparing for F2 and, ultimately, Formula 1.

Fellow Finn Valtteri Bottas told Ilta-Sanomat he admires Rovanpera’s courage.

"I must admit that I was surprised by Kalle’s decision - but in a positive way," said Bottas. "It’s a brave choice. He clearly wants to chase his dreams, but there is a big change ahead. I really appreciate his courage."

Having dabbled in rallying himself, Bottas knows how difficult such a switch can be.

"It’s certain that switching from rally to track is not easy," he said. "In formula racing we all start in karting and gain experience in different classes over several years.

"Those Super Formula cars are very fast. Kalle may be shocked at first by how hard it is on the neck, but it can be trained - and with his dedication, nothing is impossible."

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen also discussed Rovanpera’s move on the Pelas Pistas podcast.

"Anything is possible," said the reigning world champion. "I’m really excited about his project - but it won’t be easy."

Verstappen warned that raw speed will not be enough.

"In the end, you have to make the right decisions to end up with the right teams," he said. "I hope he has a competent group around him that gives him the opportunity to succeed."

The Dutchman also highlighted the challenge of adapting to Japan’s top single-seater series.

"It’s generally a culture shock to move from Europe to Japan," Verstappen noted. "There can be a language barrier with the mechanics, and it will take some time for him to realise - ’wow, what am I doing?’"